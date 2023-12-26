Bollywood’s famous couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have shown the face of their daughter Raha for the first time.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with their daughter appeared before the photographers for the first time at the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch.

One-year-old Raha was carried by Ranbir Kapoor and looks like her grandfather Rishi Kapoor.

It should be noted that Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, after which a daughter was born on November 6 at the house of Bollywood’s famous couple.

Later, Alia Bhatt posted a picture of herself and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter on Instagram and announced that she has named her daughter Raha.

But after the birth of her daughter, she never showed her face to the photographers but kept it hidden.

He said that he wants to keep his daughter away from the public eye.

Recently, during a TV show, Alia Bhatt said that she suffered a severe blow when her daughter’s photos were leaked on social media.

During another interview, Alia Bhatt had said that ‘I don’t want to be a mother who feels like she is hiding her daughter, I am proud of her, I love her, but we have just become parents. And we don’t know how we’ll feel when her face is all over the internet, she’s only a year old now.’

But she also said that she will show her daughter’s face to everyone when she doesn’t find the idea disturbing.