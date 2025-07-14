The trend of increasing crude oil prices in the global market is continuing, due to which the prices of petrol and diesel in the country are likely to increase by up to Rs 6.50 per liter for the next 15 days.

According to the report, it is proposed to reduce the price of kerosene and light diesel by Rs 3.74, and the working on changing the prices of petroleum products has been completed.

According to sources, after the approval of the Prime Minister, the price of petroleum products will be announced, petrol by Rs 6.60, while high-speed diesel may become expensive by Rs 5.27 per liter.

According to sources, there is a possibility of a reduction in the prices of kerosene by Rs 3.74 per liter, and a reduction in the prices of light diesel by Rs 2.23 per liter.

OGRA will send the working paper related to petroleum products to the government tomorrow, the oil industry has sent the working paper related to products to OGRA.

Sources said that in light of OGRA’s summary, the Prime Minister will give final approval to the price changes.