Successive PTI-backed independent MNAs joining the Sunni Ittehad Council in National and Provincial Assemblies seats continue, 82 newly elected PTI-backed independent MNAs have submitted their affidavits.

According to the sources, yesterday another 32 members of the National Assembly supported by PTI submitted their affidavits to the Election Commission for joining the Sunni Unity Council.

Sources say that 9 independent members supported by the successful PTI on the Sindh Assembly seats have also submitted their affidavits to join the Sunni Unity Council.

According to the sources, a list of 82 independent candidates who have successfully joined the National Assembly on behalf of the Sunni Unity Council has been submitted to the Election Commission.

According to sources, the list of independent candidates and their affidavits regarding joining the party have been submitted to the Election Commission by the head of the Sunni Ittehad Council, Sahibzada Hamid Raza.