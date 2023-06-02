ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Pervez Khattak announced his resignation from all posts of the party. While giving a press conference in Islamabad, Pervaiz Khattak said that nothing good happened on May 9, I have condemned the incident before, and may Allah prevent such an incident from happening again.

He said that the political environment of the country is bad, I have decided to leave the post of the party, and I will decide the future after consulting with friends. It should be remembered that Parvez Khattak was the provincial president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It should be noted that since the May 9 incident, more than 100 PTI leaders and members of the assembly have separated from the party, while Asad Umar has announced his resignation from the post of the party.