ISLAMABAD: Former MNA Jawad Hussain left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and joined the People’s Party.

Leader of People’s Party Faisal Karim Kundi said that the purpose of today’s press conference is to welcome former MNA of PTI for joining Pakistan People’s Party. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also welcome to join the party.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that many people of PTI want to join Pakistan People’s Party but the People’s Party will take some people into the party who meet our ideology. We still demand tax exemption for FATA and PATA.

The PPP leader said that a delegation of the Pakistan People’s Party visited Peshawar Radio yesterday, this radio station was established in 1930. On May 9, it was vandalized and set on fire.