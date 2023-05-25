The PTI keeps losing members and leaders in what has been alternately referred to as an eradicate, the demolition of Project Imran, a much-anticipated “reckoning,” and a repetition of an old and tried-and-true “playbook.” The most recent, and maybe one of the worst setbacks to the party, was when Shireen Mazari, a top PTI leader and former minister for human rights, said yesterday that she was leaving the party and ceasing to engage in active politics. Following a week in which key PTI leaders, including Aamir Kayani, Malik Amin, and others, left the party virtually every day, Mazari made his declaration.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan also declared his resignation from the party yesterday, taking a step further (as is his style) and making some severe accusations against the PTI leadership. Following Mazari’s news conference on Tuesday, there has been a strong reaction against the ‘tactics’ that observers claim the state is using to violently demolish a party. With perceptive political observers pointing to his lack of empathy for his party members as one potential cause, there is also a perception that the reasons for the swift leaps off the PTI ship may also show a loss of faith in the party leader. Whatever the causes, the situation does not look good.

Some of PTI’s most cynical detractors, of which the party has managed to attract a sizable number through its political manoeuvres, have condemned the use of coercion or pressure to induce PTI politicians to resign from the party. There can be no ifs or buts in this; they are correct. Furthermore, it serves as a timely reminder that none of this is unusual. If The Playbook is back in use, it has been for many years and is undoubtedly nothing new.

Critics have also noted that despite the fact that Maryam Nawaz and Mian Nawaz were imprisoned, the media was forbidden from reporting on the party, and a crackdown against the PML-N had already begun, it was impossible to destroy the PML-N before to the 2018 elections. Again, none of that may be used as an excuse for the state to employ force or coercion without justification, regardless of the crime that was committed. In light of the recent wave of arrests and detentions as well as the legislation that are ostensibly going to be used in court proceedings, several journalists and members of civil society have questioned the PDM government’s apparent inaction.

The government must be clear about where it draws the line when it comes to arrest and detention because international civil rights organizations are already beginning to release statement after statement. Surely, individuals who have not participated in arson or vandalism do not require arrest. It is crucial that everyone is treated equally under the law. It would make perfect sense to apply the law as it is written and have the police and courts follow the correct procedure.

If only all civilian parties had made an agreement to sit down together before things reached this point. The largest obstacle to political discourse was Imran Khan. He was happy to talk to the establishment, even ‘forgive’ the US, which he had held responsible for his removal, even talk to terrorists, but he was simply unwilling to sit down at a table with his political rivals. This is despite the PDM having proposed discussion both when it was in opposition and when it was in office.

Political parties may not be revolutionaries, but they are aware of the steps that must be taken to cool things down, which are typically accomplished through political debate. n One point must always be kept at the centre of attention for the PDM coalition government: they have been the targets of witch hunts and blatant injustice. Repeating the same thing undermines democracy and has the potential to tarnish legitimate claims made by the government.