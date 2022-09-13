On Monday, the federal government increased the cost of electricity by Rs 4.34 per unit, dropping a second electricity bomb on the populace.

Sources claim that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has informed the public of the increased cost of electricity by Rs 4.34 .According to NEPRA, the rise will cost power users an additional Rs 59 billion.

According to the letter, the increase was implemented as part of July’s monthly fuel adjustment, and September’s bills will include an additional consumer recovery.

According to the notification, K-Electric and Lifeline customers would not be subject to the new tariff.