In a terrible occurrence in Bareilly, a baby girl suffered severe burn injuries after her mother’s cellphone, which was kept next to her on charging mode, burst. Police described the incident as “a matter of neglect by the parents.”

It was a keypad cellphone that was plugged into a switch that was attached to a solar panel and had an already bloated battery. Neha, an eight-month-old baby, was taken to the hospital immediately and died while receiving treatment for her injuries.

The police stated that no formal legal complaint has been made regarding the occurrence, adding that the body was delivered to the family in accordance with protocol.

According to the report, Suneel Kumar Kashyap, Neha’s father, is a 30-year-old labourer who lives without a power connection in a house that is still being built. Lighting and other uses of electricity are provided by a solar plate and a battery for the family.