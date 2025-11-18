26th Amendment was passed without reading: Abid Zuberi, If something went wrong in the past, it has to be fixed now: Qadir Mandokhail, Parliament has the authority to amend the Constitution: Shah Khawar

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat said, new amendments are coming every day, people are not agreeing among themselves about the amendment.

Former President Supreme Court Bar Abid Zuberi a lot of work has been done on the 18th Amendment, says the 26th Amendment was passed by dividing the people, 26th Amendment was passed without reading, there are many concerns about the amendment that has just been passed, they changed the structure of the constitution, Judicial Commission still exists, they are eliminating all the power of the Supreme Court, all judges are selected on merit, there were many mistakes in the 26th Amendment, they appointed all the judges at their own will.



PPP leader Qadir Mandokhail Pakistan ranks 41st in the world in judiciary, Saqib Nisar raised funds for the dam, Judges should be appointed on merit, there is a need to improve the judiciary in the country, If something went wrong in the past, it has to be fixed now, we should move forward, leaving aside our likes and dislikes, PPP has fulfilled the promise of the Charter of Democracy, PPP has created the constitution, people’s cases are not being processed in courts, how are there people whose turn comes after four, four years? people are running around for cases, people are tired of paying huge amounts of money to lawyers for their cases, we passed this amendment so that people get justice quickly, Increase the number of judges so that people get justice as soon as possible, all judges are respectful to us, we are waiting for the resignations of the judges, Saad Rafique is angry with his party.



Former judge Shah Khawar the 27th Amendment has changed everything, After 2007, the Supreme Court used suo motu notices, many projects were closed due to suo motu notice, these projects include Reko Diq and other projects, the Supreme Court was mentioned in the 26th Amendment, Parliament has the authority to amend the Constitution, no one should rush into passing any amendment in Parliament, these amendments have been passed and this system has become prevalent, many good things will come out of these amendments, we will see when the 28th Amendment comes, Provinces can be formed if the assembly of the relevant province passes the amendment, Sindh is a very large province, whatever amendments they want to pass, they should do it thoughtfully, Issues will also arise in the 28th Amendment.