LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a heatwave alert for the coming week, warning of significantly rising temperatures across most districts of the province.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, temperatures in Punjab are expected to remain 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal between 8 and 12 June, raising concerns of a severe heatwave affecting both urban and rural areas.

The authority said upper Punjab is likely to experience temperatures between 41°C and 44°C, while southern Punjab and plain areas could see mercury levels rise as high as 44°C to 48°C during the forecast period.

Widespread heatwave expected across Punjab districts

The alert covers a large number of districts, including Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Kasur, and Faisalabad, where temperatures are expected to remain significantly above seasonal averages.

In southern and central Punjab, districts such as Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Sargodha, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Noor Pur Thal, and Sahiwal are also likely to be affected by intense heat conditions, according to the PDMA.

Officials warned that nighttime temperatures will also remain unusually high, offering little relief to residents.

Dust storms and precautionary measures advised

PDMA Director General Omar Javaid said that the intensity of the heat may also trigger dust storms and strong winds in some areas, increasing risks for citizens.

He advised people to avoid direct sunlight between 10am and 4pm, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses.

The authority urged citizens, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and outdoor workers, to limit exposure to extreme heat and follow safety guidelines issued by health and disaster management officials.