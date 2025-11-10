LAHORE : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has advised all the players registered with its club, associated and affiliated with its regional/district cricket associations and departmental cricket teams to not take part in unsanctioned and unapproved cricket leagues/tournaments/matches across the country.

All players are also asked to take extra caution if approached by such entities.

In case of non-compliance with these directives, the PCB holds the right to take action against the players involved, the cricket board warned.

Earlier, the PCB announced the T20 squad for the upcoming one day and tri-nation series against Sri Lanka.

A press release has been issued in this regard. It mentioned that Hasan Nawaz has been dropped from series against Sri Lanka.

Fakhar Zaman has been included in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka and the tri-nation T20 series featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan’s ODI squad includes: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, and Salman Ali Agha.

T20 squad comprises: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), and Usman Tariq.