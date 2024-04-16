Lahore: Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi says that Pakistan Super League is a brand of Pakistan, so there will be no omission or neglect.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is hopeful of finding a good window for the 10th edition of the PSL and will consult with all stakeholders in this regard soon.

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi has said that fulfilling the international commitments will open a good window for the 10th edition of PSL. PCB officials are working on international commitments and the league, in this regard all Will take franchisees and stakeholders into confidence.

It should be noted that the Pakistan Super League is traditionally held between January and March, but next year, due to the tri-series in January, and February, the hosting of the Champions Trophy in February and March, and then the tour of New Zealand, the cricket board has decided to postpone the traditional PSL. Changing the window is a challenge.