Oil Tankers Owners Association stopped fuel supply in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to the Oil Tankers Owners Association, the delivery of petroleum products will also remain suspended in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, while the supply of petroleum products to airports has also been stopped.

The association said that PSO officials have introduced a new automated system of petrol filling, PSO officials and DC Islamabad have informed about the concerns, that the filling demand should be met under a metered system.

In this regard, Chairman All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association Mir Shams Shahwani has said that the country and the nation are with the government in this critical situation, and have asked to continue the supply to all the depots.

Mir Shams Shahwani demanded that action and a case be registered against the blackmailers.

On the other hand, according to the spokesperson of PSO, the supply of petroleum products is continuing across the country including Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.