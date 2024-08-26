The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the appointment of five mentors for the teams participating in the Champions One Day Cup.

The selected mentors were Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, and Waqar Younis.

According to the PCB, these appointments have been made through a transparent process under a three-year contract.

Their first assignment would be the Champions One Day Cup, starting in Faisalabad on September 12.

PCB officials noted that these five cricketers brought extensive experience to the table.

The officials further stated that the PCB was committed to strengthening domestic cricket through a robust structure.