Describing her 2023 visit to India as a great experience, Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa has revealed her new plan to tour the country in November for her concert.

The singer shared an update about her visit on the social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of pictures from her visit to India and wrote, “India, I’m coming back!! my trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place.

The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!”

Dua visited India in late 2023 and spent the last few days of the year in the country.

After the visit, Dua shared her experience of spending time in India and said that she feels “so beyond lucky” to end her year “here in India.”

She shared glimpses of her trip. Her post’s visual narrative on her Instagram handle begins with Dua sipping a hot beverage in Rajasthan, followed by a video of traditional folk dancers.

She posted photos of herself posing in front of an elephant and a video of a tiger.

The ace singer is coming back to India for her upcoming concert in November.