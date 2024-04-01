Sources claim that PCB has stopped Shaheen from issuing any statement after being unaware of the self-attributed statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board of national team fast bowler Shaheen Afridi.

Sources have claimed that Shaheen Afridi had written a detailed tweet, but he was stopped from tweeting at the last moment.

According to sources, the Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi will visit the national team’s camp in Kakul today, during which he will also meet PCB Chairman Shaheen Afridi.

Sources say that Shaheen Afridi will put his concerns before Mohsin Naqvi on the statement issued without consultation.

On the other hand, sources also say that Chairman PCB will meet captain Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi in Kakul during which they will discuss the future plan.

Moreover, Mohsin Naqvi will also break iftar with the players involved in the camp.