LAHORE: Continuing its efforts to provide convenient digital payment options to customers, Easypaisa, the country’s leading digital payments App, has added a much-needed service to its portfolio. All Pakistanis eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations can now pay for their vaccination certificate through their Easypaisa wallet.

Easypaisa is the first digital payments platform to introduce vaccination certificate payments, thus enabling millions of Pakistanis who lack access to other modes of payments such as credit or debit cards. Customers can now pay for their vaccination certificates instantly without any extra hassle or charges.

COVID-19 vaccination certificates can be downloaded from the website of National Immunization Management System (NIMS). After filling in details on the NIMS website, customers can now opt for paying through the Easypaisa wallet or by visiting any one of the 170,000 registered Easypaisa agents across the country.

Commenting on the development, Omar Moeen Malik, Business Head – Easypaisa said; “At Easypaisa, we have always tried to bring convenient, easy and secure payment services to all Pakistanis.

For us, it is an honor to have partnered with Nadra to facilitate COVID-19 vaccination certificate payments, especially at a time when vaccination certificates have become a mandatory requirement everywhere. As Pakistan’s No.1 payments App, it was also our national duty to enable this service without any extra charges in this critical time.”

Throughout the pandemic, Easypaisa has been at the forefront of providing convenient digital solutions to millions of Pakistanis. With almost 10 Million customers using the Easypaisa App in the last 30-days across the Android and iOS platforms, Easypaisa is the most used Pakistani App across all categories. Easypaisa remains committed to transforming Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society by creating value through the power of collaboration & technology.