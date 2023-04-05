When they see how people in rural areas are putting their health at risk to meet their energy needs, the problems of the majority of urban households that must live without a supply of gas for cooking will seem insignificant. A recent study by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) sheds light on an often-overlooked aspect of Pakistan’s energy crisis.

According to the report, only 40% of Pakistanis have access to clean cooking energy. According to the study, women in rural areas face two major challenges: a difficult journey to collect biomass for energy and the health burden of respiratory issues caused by exposure to harmful smoke. The information was presented at a seminar titled “Women in Energy: A Perspective on the Clean Energy Transition.”

The plight and challenges of rural residents are rarely highlighted. Cities’ policymakers are hesitant to include these women, whose experiences can aid in the development of a coherent energy plan. This lack of focus on an important issue may cause the country to fall years behind in meeting the UN-proposed sustainable development goals (SDGs). SDG 7 calls for universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy. Experts are concerned about women’s exclusion from policymaking and the lack of a strong media campaign to address gender disparities in energy access.

The use of solid fuels for energy purposes is not unique to Pakistan. The vast majority of developing countries continue to rely on solid fuels. These practices are strongly linked to poverty. Underdeveloped areas in Pakistan are also more vulnerable to using such harmful methods to meet their needs. These practices contribute to indoor pollution, endangering people’s lives. After inhaling hazardous fumes, women and children are more likely to develop pneumonia and other respiratory diseases.

The combined effect of household pollution and air pollution, according to the WHO, causes 6.7 million premature deaths. Pakistan lacks up-to-date information on deaths caused by indoor pollution. However, according to a 2007 study, approximately 1.5 million women die prematurely as a result of inhaling poisonous fumes produced by organic fuels.

Experts have also pointed out that the energy sector is dominated by men, with women accounting for only 4.6% of technical staff and 3.6% of administrative positions. Decision-makers should focus on including women in policymaking when developing a strategy. They also advocate for increasing women’s representation in country delegations to at least 50% at the COP to ensure gender equality in leadership positions.

Discussions about climate change and the need for clean energy are common across the country, but those who suffer the consequences of archaic and hazardous methods of meeting energy needs are rarely visible.

Pakistan should work towards a just energy transition if it wishes to provide its citizens with a clean environment. While changing bad habits and persuading women to use other cooking gadgets may take some time, Pakistani authorities can start by giving out solar-powered cooking appliances to low-income households to help residents fulfil their energy demands in a secure way.