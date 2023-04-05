By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Khan Niazi, Chairman of Roze News and Chief Editor of Pakistan Group of Newspapers, spoke on the Sachi Baat programme. He stated that the Supreme Court has given a clear decision; this is a good thing; the Supreme Court decision is clear; there is no reason not to act. The bitter experiences of the past are in front of us. Only time will tell what happens next. If money cannot be arranged, the government will have some plan. The public’s perception of the government is deteriorating. Democracy and the Constitution require that the elections be timely. There should be such elections that no one raises a finger on their transparency. If she cooperates with the Election Commission, she will conduct the election.

The caretaker government will leave after its term, Why unconstitutional measures during the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution? Can the ruler be guilty of contempt of court? Question by SK Niazi: The judiciary gave a very good decision with patience. Never in my 75 years have I seen such conditions as they are now. Rulers should be smart; they are sitting on the floor before contesting elections. If this is how the setup works, will it not be unconstitutional? Question by SK Niazi: Every intelligent person will disagree with his attitude; the watchdog of the constitution, the PPP, should clarify its position.

If the decision of the Supreme Court is not implemented, then what will happen? SK Niazi’s question

There is apparently no reason not to obey the court’s order, Justice R Wajihuddin Ahmed responded. He further stated that the anger among the judges in the court was well controlled. Due to the hearing of the case, the election date was delayed by 14 days, and all the issues covered in the judgement are on only six pages. How can those who talk about the supremacy of the people reject the decision? The government can file a review application. If the ruling parties keep such an attitude, it will be a big loss. According to the constitution, the caretaker government will become unconstitutional after 90 to 91 days.

Such behaviour and actions give opportunity to unconstitutional forces, as in the case of Yusuf Raza Gilani, the rule of law takes its own course. The decision to reject the court’s decision had already been made. The Election Commission has no other responsibility other than conducting elections. The court can examine the legality of the dissolution of two assemblies. In the same context, the court can also examine the overthrow of Imran Khan’s government. Those who think that their chairs are safe should get rid of the misconception. Justice (Rtd) Vijayauddin continues to disappoint his supporters in Punjab (PML-N).

Lawyer Arif Chaudhry participated in Sachi Baat. He stated that the rulers have been trampling every rule since the beginning. The book of the Constitution should be opened and read in 5 minutes. Whether or not to hold elections is beyond their control. A democratic government should understand its limits. The rulers who were dreaming now do not see its meaning. The Chief Justice faced the whole situation with great patience, and he and other judges controlled the situation very well. No one who plays with the constitution could survive.

The constitution made by Bhutto was destroyed by his son-in-law and grandson, it was hoped that the PPP would not join the Khulwar carnivals under the constitution. The mutual interests of the ruling parties are similar, not their ideologies. Both the greed and the fear of the rulers have come together. The Foreign Minister, who has been running the world with other people’s money, has not yet said anything useful. The Foreign Minister’s speech in Parliament is on political points rather than foreign policy. The purpose of removing the registrar of the Supreme Court was to put pressure on the judges. The presence of the President in the political environment proved to be a good omen for the Supreme Court. PPP wanted to participate in Punjab; that’s why it joined the alliance.

Arif Chaudhry said that the people who have been hit by hunger are now in a tight situation. First, the security agencies are being filled with poison against the judiciary. There is enough power in Pakistan’s system that it can stop any illegal action. Journalism has never faced such a difficult time as now under the democratic government. The Supreme Court has the power to declare someone in contempt of court. The court will have to answer why the funds are not being released. Reserve forces are there to provide security. The court has given all kinds of options and privileges to the rulers.