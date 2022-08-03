DERA GHAZI KHAN: On Tuesday, Chief Minister Parvez Elahi went to Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, two areas affected by flooding, to check on relief efforts.

Each family of a victim of the flood received a check for Rs 800,000 from him. In response to a request from the local legislators, he designated Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur as a disaster-hit area.

He gave fateha for the dead souls and directed all assistance to the flood victims.

According to him, the Punjabi government supported the injured people and gave importance to their quick recuperation and rehabilitation.

He claimed that in order to stop any epidemics, the government had established up vaccination clinics.

The CM later visited and comforted the flood victims in Taunsa Sharif’s Chhatani neighbourhood.

Parvez Elahi promised the media that he would do everything in his power to make amends for the displaced. He continued by saying that the line departments, NDMA, and PDMA would go to work right away on short- and long-term planning.

The CM commanded the $20 billion anticipated cost of building canals. He promised an investigation into the flooding of the Shadan Lund food centre.