Islamabad: Fawad Chaudhry, the leader of the PTI, said on Wednesday that “it isn’t up to you” to prohibit Imran Khan or the party in response to the government’s statement that this may file a statement against by the party in the Supreme Court.

His comments came after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated that the government might declare PTI to be a foreign-aided party to the Supreme Court based on confirmed evidence, adding that if the high court accepts this statement, “the organization will stand disbanded.”

According to Fawad, Sikandar Sultan Raja, the chief election commissioner, has been the target of a reference, and the party plans to challenge the election commission’s ruling.

The finding “confirmed PTI is a foreign-funded party,” the interior minister stated, adding that “ECP has reached a 100 percent proper conclusion.” He charged that the party had falsified its financial records and concealed its accounts.

The PML-N leader said that the PTI collected contributions from 351 companies and 34 foreigners in breach of the Political Party Act and the Election Act by quoting the ECP ruling.

The interior minister claimed that the ECP decision “confirmed Khan is a liar and forger,” and that the ruling coalition has prepared a strategy for the future in response to the decision.