Nawaz Sharif, the head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), issued instructions to his party’s leaders over the 2018 general elections, requesting that they launch a mass mobilisation campaign.

As per party sources, the former premier gave the PML-political N’s team in Lahore political instructions asking them to begin organising for general elections and engage the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies in public debate.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif held a number of online meetings with key members of his party and gave them instructions to step up their political activity ahead of the Punjab vote of confidence.

It was determined that public meetings would take place in the Governor’s House and State Guest House, and federal ministers would also hold open courts, or “khuli kacheris,” to hear public complaints and issue direct orders to address them.

A remedy to prevent the PTI from dissolving the Punjab Assembly was also requested of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. In this context, the prime minister recently got in touch with former president Asif Ali Zardari and spoke with him about the current political climate.

The Punjab Assembly’s session on the resolution to vote against Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has been rescheduled from January 11 to January 9, and will now take place on that day.

A gazette notification was also released by the assembly secretariat.

As per sources, the upcoming session would be crucial for both the PML-N and its allies as well as the PTI and its friends. According to them, Parvez Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab, is expected to ask for a vote of confidence. If the opposition alliance is unable to secure 186 votes, Imran Khan’s announcement to dissolve the legislatures would be put into effect.