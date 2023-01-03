The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday that the departmental cricket structure, which had become dysfunctional as a result of the 2019 constitution’s implementation, had been restored.

Imran Khan, the PCB’s former patron-in-chief, banned departmental cricket in 2019, which resulted in the unemployment of thousands of players and administrators.

Najam Sethi, the chairman of the PCB, told the media that 192 domestic players’ contracts had been reinstated, and that the association’s leaders had also been notified and invited to the High Performance Center (HPC).

It is important to note that departmental cricket, which for the past 45 years has been crucial to the country’s efforts to promote sports, came to an end in 2019 with the agreement of the previous prime leader Imran Khan.

Only six teams, two from Punjab, one from each of the provinces of Sindh, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the federal territory, are qualified to compete in First Class Cricket in the nation under the current domestic structure.