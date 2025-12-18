Islamabad — December 18, 2025 — Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, emphasized Pakistan’s urgent need to strategically adopt Artificial Intelligence to drive national development, during his keynote address as Chief Guest at the AI X Future Summit 2025, held today at Bahria University. The summit convened educators, policymakers, media professionals, and students to explore the intersection of AI, governance, media, and innovation.

In his address, Barrister Danyal stated that AI is no longer a distant concept but a “defining force of the present,” with transformative potential for Pakistan’s economy, governance, and information landscape. He underscored the government’s commitment, under the National Economic Transformation Plan (Uraan Pakistan 2024–2029), to embed digital innovation and technology-driven governance as core pillars of national progress.

Barrister Danyal Chaudhry said “AI holds vital promise for achieving transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity in public institutions, particularly in information dissemination, media regulation, and citizen engagement”.

The Parliamentary Secretary also highlighted the responsible evolution of media in the age of AI, noting its dual capacity to combat misinformation and enhance public trust, while also requiring strong ethical frameworks and cross-sector collaboration.