By Staff Reporter

Interview with Editor-in-Chief of Daily Pakistan Sardar Khan Niazi in the program Sachi Baat, Former President Supreme Court Bar Rauf Atta’s said that consultations were held among all political parties before the implementation of the 27th Amendment, All political parties agreed to make constitutional amendments, Time will tell what the fruits of the Federal Constitutional Court will be, Good governance is nowhere, bad governance is going on in Haradare, If we look at the past periods, the Sumoto Act was misused many times, Judges for the Constitutional Court will be appointed from among the already appointed judges, There are different opinions on the approval of the 27th Constitutional Amendment in the Bar, One constituency says that the power to amend the constitution lies with Parliament, While the other side would say that amending the constitution is a deviation from its original spirit, Parliament has its own authority, no institution can interfere in it, Only the Law Department can tell where the Federal Constitutional Court will be established.