The social media app Parler, which is well-liked by American conservatives, was previously removed from Google’s app store by Alphabet Inc. in the wake of the rioting at the US Capitol in January 2021.When the app first debuted in 2018, it positioned itself as a free-speech area for users looking for an alternative to websites like Twitter.

It swiftly acquired popularity amongst Donald Trump’s fans in the United States.Major digital companies severed links with Parler, though, for failing to control the violent content that inspired Trump fans to attack the U.S. Capitol.

According to a Google spokesman, the app is now being reactivated after a number of steps were taken to regulate the content on the platform, such as adding tools to restrict abusive individuals and delete anything that can inspire violence.

Parler has significantly updated its software to meet with Play Store regulations and it will be accessible for download starting on Friday.According to Christina Cravens, director of marketing at Parler, “Parler has a strong commitment to free expression and is aiming to provide options and choices for the millions of voices now being restricted or silenced based on their views.”