The much-anticipated trailer for Amitabh Bachchan GoodBye was recently posted online.The Piku actor shared a poster for his upcoming comedy-drama on Instagram on Saturday morning, showing Rashmika Mandanna and himself in character.

Rashmika was pictured behind the Pink star in the poster holding the kite spool as he looked up into the sky while flying a kite.Family time is the most special, a 79-year-old captioned the photo.

The venerable actor said, “Their feeling persists when no one is around.”The forthcoming film is scheduled to make its national premiere on October 7 in theatres.

Abhishek Bachchan added a heart-shaped emoticon to the comments area after this post.Big B, who tested negative for Covid this week, started working on the Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 sets on Thursday morning after spending the previous nine days in isolation.