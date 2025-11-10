The Taliban regime in Afghanistan and Pakistan are at odds, and efforts to find a long-term solution are stuck in a tortuous loop with no end in sight. The Taliban’s stubbornness and lack of desire to prevent terrorist organizations like the TTP from carrying out cross-border assaults are the primary causes of this. The only thing that saved the third round of negotiations in Istanbul on Friday was the extension of the ceasefire that was reached in Doha following hostilities last month. Pakistan sent powerful negotiators, including the head of the ISI, to show how serious it was. However, like in earlier rounds of negotiations, the Taliban’s unwillingness to change their position produced no results.

The talks are presently in an “indefinite phase,” according to the defense minister, while there is a chance that more negotiations could take place. Pakistan’s demands have been called “unrealistic” by the Taliban. However, stopping extremist organizations operating on Afghan territory from striking Pakistan cannot be undone. The Kabul government has wavered between claiming that internal security is Pakistan’s own issue and denying that any terrorist organizations are active in Afghanistan. Although Pakistan is responsible for domestic security, Kabul has an obligation to prevent armed actors from entering the nation and committing acts of terrorism. The fact that Kabul refuses to provide formal assurances that it will stop attacks further complicates the situation. A long-term solution must be found quickly in order to put an end to this recurrent cycle of negotiations that is followed by a breakdown in discussions and the threat of renewed antagonism. When the Taliban say that neither TTP fighters nor militants from other groups are active in Afghanistan, few in the international world will trust them. There is substantial evidence that these groups exist in Afghanistan. It is also well known that the Taliban share ideological similarities with the TTP.

The Afghan Taliban must acknowledge that they will not be able to obtain international recognition until they suppress their militant allies and prevent them from striking sovereign governments. At its own risk, the international community should disregard the threat posed by militants operating in Afghanistan. These elements are targeting Pakistan today, and they might spread to other states tomorrow. Therefore, Islamabad should collaborate with regional friends to make sure that the Kabul administration bears the expense of hosting terrorist organizations if the Taliban refuse to comply with Pakistan’s justifiable requests. Limiting commerce and diplomatic relations is one way to do this. Additionally, Pakistan needs to be cautious about Indian efforts to support the Taliban. Suddenly, New Delhi has shown a strong liking for the Taliban—not because of a renewed love for the Afghan people, but rather as retaliation against Pakistan. Therefore, Islamabad must prevent hostile actors from causing more problems on the western border.