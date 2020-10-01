Pakistan’s nuclear & strategic capability safe, secure: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that Pakistan’s nuclear and strategic capability is safe and secure under a robust command and control system.The Prime Minister said this during his visit to Satellite Ground Station of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) here in the federal capital The Prime Minister reiterated that all available resources will be utilised to further strengthen strategic capabilities to preserve sovereignty of the country. “We shall continue to strengthen our strategic capability to safeguard our vital national interests,” he said. The Prime Minister, recognizing the significant role of space technology, assured requisite support for expansion of space based services and infrastructure to give impetus to National Space Programme-2047 for socio-economic development. On the occasion, PM Imran was briefed about Suparco’s achievements in developing indigenous capabilities in space, science and technology, and its contributions towards strengthening national security as well as the socio-economic development of the country. TLTP