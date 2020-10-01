FM calls for building bridges among religions

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, highlighting disturbing rise in Islamophobia across the globe, has urged the international community to build bridges and respect each other’s religions and beliefs. Virtually speaking on Islamophobia at the high-level meeting of the Group of Friends of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the promotion of inter-faith and inter-cultural harmony. He mentioned opening of world’s largest Gurdwara and Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh community of the world as evidence. He expressed serious concerns over the exploitation of COVID-related fears to stoke racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, stigmatization, and violence against vulnerable minorities, including in our own neighborhood. The Foreign Minister cautioned that the alarming bells of ‘Clash of Civilizations’ are still reverberating around the world. The Foreign Minister reiterated the call made by Prime Minister Imran Khan to universally outlaw willful provocation and incitement to hate and violence, and to designate an ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia