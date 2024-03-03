The newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif while addressing the National Assembly has said that together decide that the history of Pakistan has to be changed, we will overcome the Himalayan challenges.

In his first speech in the National Assembly after being elected as the Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif’s plans have been placed on the development of the country, his government was overthrown three times, cases were made and he was forced into exile. .

The Prime Minister said that neither Nawaz Sharif, nor Asif Zardari, nor Bilawal Bhutto spoke against Pakistan’s interest nor thought in this way. Worked with patience and never thought of revenge politics.

Shahbaz Sharif said regarding the opposition that when it was his turn, he put the opposition behind the bars, poisoned against Pakistan and Pakistan forces, the ministers of two provinces were told to ask the IMF to help Pakistan. No, on May 9, institutions and GHQ were attacked.

The Prime Minister said in his speech that Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khalid Magsi said that politics should be sacrificed but we will play our role, we will give Pakistan its rightful place, the task is difficult but not impossible. Together we will make Pakistan great.

Will eradicate cancer of electricity and tax evasion: PM Pakistan

Shahbaz Sharif, while mentioning the challenges facing the country, said that 7 thousand 300 billion rupees are saved after the payment of NFC to the provinces, in which the interest payment is 8 thousand billion rupees. Internal loans have been taken.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif further said that one of the challenges is the sharp increase in electricity prices, the revolving debt of electricity has reached 2 thousand 300 billion rupees, 3 thousand 800 billion electricity is delivered, 2 thousand 800 billion rupees are collected. Yes, there is a difference of 1000 billion rupees between the production and receipt of electricity.

The Prime Minister said that there is a loss of 600 billion rupees on national institutions, electricity and tax evasion is a life and death problem of the nation, the burden falls on the poor, they will eradicate the cancer of electricity and tax evasion.

Announcement to bear educational expenses of gifted children

He said that the intention is to give special training to 5 lakh youths, agriculture is the backbone of the economy, they will start tube well program for small farmers, try to sell high quality seeds from the world to the farmers for free for the first time. will eliminate fake medicines and fertilizers together with the provinces.

Regarding health and education, the Prime Minister said that an effort will be made to provide modern hospitals and treatment facilities in every province and the federal government, and the federal government will pay the expenses of education in foreign universities for gifted children.

Prime Minister’s proposal to bring system to judiciary and house for cheap and quick justice

The Prime Minister said that the present form of the justice system has become a cause of delay, cases are not decided, it is suggested that the Supreme Court and the House consult and bring a system for cheap and quick justice, women and children in jails who commit serious crimes. I am not involved and their sentence is less than 2 years, they will be released and trained.

Talking about terrorism, the Prime Minister said that the National Action Plan will be implemented, while criticizing the PTI government, Shahbaz Sharif said that foreign terrorists were freed from jails, which re-introduced terrorism in the country. I reiterate our determination to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Development, peace and prosperity of Balochistan is the prosperity of Pakistan: Shahbaz Sharif

Talking about Balochistan, the Prime Minister said that the deprivation of Balochistan is fully understood, the anger of the leaders of Balochistan is justified, the wounds of Balochistan cannot be healed without solving the problem of missing persons.

He said that he will sit and talk with the leaders of Balochistan at the first opportunity. The development, peace and prosperity of Balochistan is the prosperity of Pakistan.

Will not be part of any great game: PM

Talking about the foreign policy, the Prime Minister of Pakistan said that we will not be a part of any great game in foreign policy, we will increase our friends, reduce our opponents, we have to fix the historical relations with America first and then build them. are

He said that we will strengthen the relations with the European Union and the Gulf Council, Saudi Arabia has always helped us, we will be grateful to it, we have long-standing relations with Kuwait, Bahrain and Iran, we will take them forward.

Talking about the situation of Kashmir and Palestine, the Prime Minister said that the killing market is hot in Palestine, Gaza and Kashmir. Couldn’t stop looting.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the international community has become a spectator, the blood of Kashmiris is being shed day and night, the international community is silent on Kashmir, we all know the reasons for this.