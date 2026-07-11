By Sardar Khan Niazi

Pakistan’s gas sector has reached a point where temporary fixes no longer suffice. Every winter, households endure shortages, industries curtail production, and policymakers scramble to manage dwindling supplies through emergency measures. Yet these recurring crises are symptoms of deeper structural deficiencies that have accumulated over decades. Unless these weaknesses are addressed through comprehensive reforms, the country will continue to face rising costs, declining energy security, and mounting fiscal pressures. The most pressing challenge is the widening gap between domestic gas production and demand. Indigenous reserves, particularly from mature fields, have been declining steadily while consumption patterns continue to reflect an era when natural gas was abundant and relatively inexpensive. Rather than preparing for this transition, successive governments delayed difficult policy decisions, allowing demand to expand through subsidized tariffs and politically motivated allocations. The pricing structure lies at the heart of the problem. Gas tariffs often fail to reflect the actual cost of supply, particularly for imported liquefied natural gas (LNG). Cross-subsidies between consumer categories, while intended to protect vulnerable households, have distorted market signals and weakened incentives for efficient consumption. As imported LNG has become an increasingly important component of Pakistan’s energy mix, the mismatch between procurement costs and retail prices has widened the financial burden on public-sector gas companies. Equally troubling are the persistent inefficiencies within the transmission and distribution network. High levels of unaccounted-for gas (UFG), ageing infrastructure, leakages, theft, and inadequate investment continue to erode operational performance. These losses represent not only a financial drain but also a significant waste of an increasingly scarce national resource. Modernizing pipelines, deploying advanced metering systems, and strengthening enforcement against theft should be treated as national priorities rather than routine administrative concerns. Institutional fragmentation further complicates policymaking. Multiple ministries, regulators, state-owned enterprises, and provincial stakeholders often operate with overlapping mandates and conflicting incentives. Decision-making becomes reactive rather than strategic, with reforms delayed by bureaucratic inertia and political considerations. Greater coordination, regulatory independence, and long-term planning are essential if Pakistan is to build a resilient gas market. Demand-side management has also received insufficient attention. Pakistan continues to allocate natural gas to sectors where more efficient alternatives exist, while critical industries frequently face shortages. Rationalizing gas allocation according to economic value, encouraging fuel switching where feasible, and promoting energy efficiency would improve resource utilization without necessarily increasing supply. The financial health of state-owned gas utilities deserves equal scrutiny. Mounting circular debt, delayed tariff adjustments, and weak cost recovery have undermined their capacity to invest in infrastructure and service improvements. Sustainable reform requires restoring commercial viability through transparent pricing mechanisms, improved governance, and stronger financial discipline. Without financially healthy utilities, infrastructure modernization will remain elusive. LNG imports have provided important short-term relief but cannot substitute for structural reform. Global gas markets have become increasingly volatile, exposing Pakistan to price shocks and supply disruptions. Dependence on imported fuel without corresponding improvements in domestic efficiency simply transfers vulnerability from declining local production to uncertain international markets. The transition towards a more diversified energy system should therefore be viewed as part of the solution. Expanding renewable energy, electrifying appropriate end uses, and improving overall energy efficiency can gradually reduce pressure on the gas network. Such diversification is not merely an environmental imperative; it is increasingly an economic necessity for a country facing persistent foreign exchange constraints. Political leadership will ultimately determine whether reform succeeds. Raising tariffs, reducing subsidies, improving governance, and tackling theft are politically difficult measures. However, postponing these decisions only increases the eventual economic and social costs. Structural deficiencies cannot be resolved through seasonal crisis management or administrative directives. They require sustained commitment, transparent policymaking, and public communication that acknowledges the true cost of maintaining the status quo. Pakistan’s gas sector stands at a crossroads. Continuing with piecemeal interventions will prolong shortages, deepen fiscal imbalances, and discourage investment. Comprehensive reform, though politically challenging, offers the only credible path towards energy security and economic stability. The choice is no longer between reform and comfort; it is between reform now and a far more costly adjustment later.