ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite MM-1 has become operational after successful testing, for the first time the satellite has also been given the option of providing broadband service.

Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima said that this satellite, which has become the first national space policy in Pakistan, will change the destiny of the backward areas. Speaking at the successful test ceremony of Satellite Pak Sat MM1, Shaza Fatima said that we have made Pakistan The first National Space Policy has been created by us, we can get many benefits from space policy. No sector can develop without connectivity and this is the only source of internet

He said that Pakistan is a big country, where it is very difficult to reach internet in rural areas. It will create a revolution in Pakistan. We have not been able to do this in the last seven decades.

He said that digitization will save individual life, the report of UNKE e-Governance showed good performance of Pakistan for the last two years.

Sparco Chairman Yusuf Khan and CEO Paksat Khalid Rasheed said that it will provide broadband, telecommunication and data internet services, satellite services for digital connectivity in remote areas and it will provide internet services in Pakistan. Speed ​​will improve.

He said that building and running telecom infrastructure in backward areas is expensive and complicated work. Satellite Internet will be the means to connect them to the digital world. If the backward areas are brought into the digital stream, the GDP will increase by 2.5% in the world. Satellite internet is the main means of communication and 5G coverage facility will also be available in this satellite.