Everyone agrees on them, contact for amendment is not their responsibility, Senator Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD:There have been 25 to 26 amendments in the constitution, Senator Irfan Siddiqui

PPP and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are active for constitutional amendments,

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari never said that the chapter of constitutional amendments is closed, Irfan Siddiqui

We want the procedure laid down in the 18th Amendment to be followed

The 13th Amendment to the Constitution was the largest amendment,

Behind-the-scenes consultation took place in the 13th amendment, no drums were beaten in the media,

Our votes are not complete without JUI, we will definitely take them on board,

The amendment will be possible only when Maulana agrees,

Nawaz Sharif was also unaware of the draft constitutional amendments,

Doubts regarding constitutional amendments should go beyond doubts and go towards reality, Irfan Siddiqui

I was told that our numbers are full, a few of them talked about consultation,

Respecting Maulana’s opinion, the coalition parties have their own points,

The media has made assumptions about the constitutional amendment,

Lawyers also have their own point of view, they should be listened to and taken into confidence,

A few people have gone to the judiciary to stop them from making this law,

How can the Judiciary prevent Parliament from enacting legislation,

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that if Parliament does not have a two-thirds majority, there will be no amendment

The things that Nawaz Sharif had decided eighteen years ago in the Charter of Democracy,

Everyone agrees on them, contact for amendment is not their responsibility,

Legislation is the prerogative of Parliament, do it ten times a day,

The economic situation is gradually improving, the rating in international organizations has improved,

Inflation rate has reached 9%, all decimals are in positive direction,

In 2018, Nawaz Sharif was pushed for not taking salary from his son, and we are suffering the consequences,

If this government is also allowed to complete its oven, the situation will be much better, Irfan Siddiqui

Even in 2018, we said goodbye to IMF, which he himself admitted,

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a lowly politician, he has a long-standing relationship with Senator

Whatever the time and circumstances, Maulana Fazlur Rehman is always with us,

What message is PTI giving in its meetings,

Muslim League-N has never used abusive language against anyone in its meetings,

Leaders of PPP were martyred but they never said anything against the country,

PTI founder, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, has introduced the tradition of using foul language in politics

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has no objection to constitutional amendments, only talking about consideration,

Whatever happens will happen under the system, the world is moving forward, we are stuck in small things,

Every province has a border with some country, provinces cannot make their own foreign policy,

If any province will make its own foreign policy without the federal one, then the laws of rebellion are there,