Pakistan’s first ‘Handmade Animated Film The Glass Worker’ is all set to release in theatres.

Mandviwala Entertainment, which has produced masterpieces like The Legend of Mulajt, is bringing Pakistan’s first animated film ‘The Glassworker’ with Manu Animation Studios, which is slated to release this summer.

Manu Animation Studios announced the theatrical release of The Glassworker on social media.

Nadeem Mandviwala, head of Mandviwala Entertainment, said in a statement that the film The Glass Worker is a masterpiece of art created by Manu Animation Studios and Usman Riaz.

He said that no one has made a handmade animated film of this quality before in the history of Pakistan. The film will be released in Urdu and English languages.

It should be noted that this film is inspired by the Japanese animation film studio (Ghibli).

The animated film project is comprised of young artists, with an average age of 27 and 52% women.