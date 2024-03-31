Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board made Babar Azam the captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team once again.

In the announcement issued by PCB, it has been said that Babar Azam will lead the Pakistani team in white ball cricket.

Sources say that the selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board also reached Kakul last night and took Shaheen Shah Afridi into confidence on the board’s decision and also informed him about the future plan of the cricket board.

According to the sources, the selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board also removed the reservations that Shaheen Afridi had regarding Babar Azam Azam and then proposed to make Babar Azam the captain again after the unanimous opinion of the committee.

On the other hand, such news is also circulating on social media that Babar Azam has expressed his desire to captain all three formats, however, PCB sources say that Babar Azam has not imposed any such conditions.

Babar Azam has represented Pakistan in 52 Tests, 117 ODIs and 109 T20Is.

Babar Azam has led the Pakistani team in 71 T20 matches including the T20 World Cup.

Under the captaincy of Babar Azam, Pakistan won 42 matches and the Green Shirts faced defeat in 23.

It should be remembered that Babar Azam resigned from the captaincy of all three formats in November last year, after which the PCB appointed Shaheen Afridi as the T20 captain and Shan Masood as the Test captain. No decision was made.