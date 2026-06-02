People’s trust in the government is being restored: Sardar Tahir Mahmood, We all have to play our part for the betterment of the country: Azhar Siddique, We should avoid negative politics: Qamar Zaman Kaira

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said Pakistan’s external situation is very good. we need to fix the internal situation. Field Marshals are playing an important role in the country’s development. poverty is increasing day by day. real estate business is closed.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Sardar Tahir Mahmood said yesterday, the Prime Minister invited me to the budget. the Prime Minister listened to us. the Prime Minister also issued some orders on the spot. the government has facilitated the procurement of funds for Roshan Digital. people’s trust in the government is being restored. we have achieved many successes on the external front. Sardar Tahir Mahmood hopes that the government will reduce taxes in the budget. CDA has transferred the legal land. if anyone has a problem, the courts are there. Chairman CDA is doing a great job. Mohsin Naqvi is doing a great job. property taxes are being reduced. Sardar Tahir Mahmood is aware of the problems of the people. the government is trying to reduce taxes on our suggestions. reduction in taxes will improve the property sector. the government will complete its term. people are sending their money abroad due to lack of business in the country. overseas Pakistanis are sending their money through Roshan Digital.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Azhar Siddique said Niazi Sahib, you always speak on facts. speaking on facts is a big deal. our economy is deteriorating day by day. the government has failed in every field. the government has nothing to do with the country. inflation is increasing day by day in the country. tax revenue is not good. petrol prices are skyrocketing. we have to improve the tax system. there is a lot of taxes in the country. we ran a better country during the Corona era. the country is sinking into debt day by day. exports are not increasing. the country’s money has gone abroad and should be brought back. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a great leader. corruption is increasing day by day. we all have to play our part for the betterment of the country. these founders are afraid of PTI. they are looting the country with both hands, no one is asking questions.

Senior leader PPP Qamar Zaman Kaira said PPP is the strongest party in Gilgit-Baltistan. even today, people are connected with the PPP. we got the most votes in the last elections too. all parties should go to Gilgit-Baltistan. we should avoid negative politics. we will be successful in forming a government in Gilgit-Baltistan. accusations should not be politicized. Anmol alias Pinky’s incident was heartbreaking. we must get rid of the scourge of drugs. the young generation is being destroyed due to drugs. Pinky had no contact with any PPP politician. they made Pinky a hero. Joint Action Committee’s demands have been accepted. despite this, the Joint Action Committee staged a sit-in again. Joint Action Committee should extend its sit-in till June 15 instead of June 9. budget is coming.