We are fighting for the true freedom of the country: Muhammad Iqbal Khan, The people only want peace and security at this time: Abdul Qadir Mandokhel, China has supported Pakistan in every difficult time: Kiran Dar, We have to stand on our own feet: Salman Shah

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, Pakistan’s external relations are very good, Pakistan must fix its internal issues, there is a lot of taxes in the country, there is no business in the country, they are trying to convince the IMF by imposing taxes.



MNA PTI Muhammad Iqbal Khan said the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is improving, people want monopoly to end, we are fighting for the true freedom of the country, we have been working hard for 77 years, we became politicians by joining the founder’s ideology, we admit that mistakes have been made, but there will be no more mistakes now, now when our government comes, we will show it by ruling, people voted for us after seeing our work: people will vote for us for the third time and bring us to power, mountains of oppression have broken in Gaza, they are talking about giving Donald Trump a peace award, they should go to jail to apologize to the founder, the people still stand with the founder, the country is not running without them, when we go to the elections, they vote for us, when they go to the elections, the people reject them, petrol prices were very low during our era, we will infiltrate and kill terrorists, our youth are sacrificing themselves for the country every day, the founder is making sacrifices for the country, they are not allowing me to meet the founder, they are not meeting the founder due to fear, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi should be allowed to meet the founder, we want to meet the founder to discuss the situation in the province, PPP does not see the robbers of raw materials, raw material robbers take extortion there, We have filed at least 15 contempt of court petitions, the robbers in the Kachha area kidnapped people from the constituency, and the robbers of the Kachha are asking for three crores, where can we give them money, we have narrowed the land there for the khacha robbers, Human rights are being violated in Pakistan, They only care about their chair, PPP supported him on the occasion of the budget, The country has abundant mineral resources.



PPP leader Abdul Qadir Mandokhel said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking away jobs from people, the peace situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not good, their government has been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for twelve years, they have sunk the ship, people there are craving bread, the founder is crying in jail and apologizing, at that time, the founder said, “Get me out of jail. you are playing the game of amendment.” the people only want peace and security at this time, PTI people will find out in the next election, PTI should compete with us in Sindh, permission should be granted to meet the founder, Punjab government should not abuse, has Bani filed a contempt of court application? this tour away from PTI is going very well, the government is doing a good job in the country.



MNA Muslim League-N Kiran Dar said the founder had said during his time, “Have I come to reduce the prices of potatoes and tomatoes?”, politicians should admit their mistakes, the courts must release the founder, PTI members will not come out like this no matter how much they protest, terrorism has resurfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they have exposed themselves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI carried out May 9 incidents and attacked institutions, we saved the country from default, PTI people are not digesting the country’s development, Action is being taken in the slum areas, we are all Pakistanis and wherever forces are needed, they will take action, We have had a meeting on the Kashmir issue, Kashmir: we are going to change the Prime Minister, PML-N will not cast its vote, there was a time when no one was willing to help Pakistan, Pakistan’s history will change on May 10, all credit for this goes to the Field Marshal, terrorism is happening in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it is also our province, people want to work in Pakistan, people want peace to be established in the country, PML-N has put the country on the path of development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia will be successful, China has supported Pakistan in every difficult time, China helped us during the war with India and Afghanistan.



Former Finance Minister Salman Shah said Pakistan must first think about its future vision, we have not improved our economy, our war with Afghanistan is going on, the internal situation of the country must be improved, business people are leaving after doing business here for many years, electricity and taxes are very high in the country, business people are leaving, this system is being run artificially, Saudi Arabia has invested $1 billion, government should give employment to people, if IMF leaves, then this cannot continue, this country is running on trust in Allah, no relief was given in the budget, Pakistan has been shown dreams for the last 50 years, we have to stand on our own feet.