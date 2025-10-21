The entire nation is united on the India-Afghanistan war: Azhar Siddique, India is collaborating with Afghanistan to spread terrorism in Pakistan: Shahida Rehmani. All provinces must work together to end inflation: Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, Pakistan’s external situation is fine, PTI wants to conduct good relations with Afghanistan, the government did not anger America, Pakistan’s internal situation must be fixed, elections have never been fair in Pakistan, corruption in the country is increasing day by day, not decreasing, Pakistan’s economic situation is not good, If you sell a plot, you will incur a lot of tax, business life in the country is in a bad state, our poor people are dying of hunger, a few people are getting rich in the country, people are dying of hunger, Pakistan’s diplomatic relations have improved.

Azhar Siddique said The situation in the country is not good, we are trying to bring each other down, the government did not take the parliament into confidence on the Afghanistan issue, they only care about their own government, Rana Sanaullah said that the Prime Minister cannot decide, the government has very few days left, the government has very few days left, the entire nation is united on the India-Afghanistan war, the government is not doing any work on the ground, we should call truth truth and lie lie, we were not part of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the government has done a lot of injustice to PTI, every penny will be accounted for from the government, we will never support India, a lot of sacrifices were made for a few dollars, whatever happened with America has only led to disaster, We have to work together with China, Turkey and Iran, the situation in Pakistan must be improved together, the founder’s current government was sent home, the country’s exports and current situation is dire, Whoever came to power, they fooled the people, the government abolished NAB, we challenged it, the government has nothing to do with the problems of the common man, Is there a government in Punjab, God forbid, this ship of light will not run anymore, the government should learn something from China, the agricultural situation there is very good,

the government could not prove a single corruption case against Usman Buzdar.

MNA PPP Shahida Rehmani said It is a welcome development to hold talks with Afghanistan, Pakistan inflicted a humiliating defeat on India, Afghanistan’s territory is being used against terrorism, Pakistan also inflicted a humiliating defeat on Afghanistan, Afghanistan attacks from behind, it is only a cowardly enemy that does this, Afghanistan is harming Pakistan from all sides, Pakistan has always supported Afghanistan, but Afghanistan has harmed Pakistan from every side, Pakistan gave a befitting reply to Afghanistan and a ceasefire was called for, Afghans should wake up and implement the agreement, we are allies of the government, We discuss where we have reservations about the government, PPP has given the government one month’s time, PPP is the most diverse party in the country, PPP always talks about the poor, PPP will not allow institutions to be closed, India is collaborating with Afghanistan to spread terrorism in Pakistan, PPP believes in democracy, Taliban is a terrorist, it has no religion, We conducted an operation in Swat after Benazir Bhutto’s assassination, PPP broke the back of terrorists at that time, the country’s capital is flowing out, taxes are being imposed on the salaried class, Government could not meet IMF target, people are leaving after institutions are closed, People have started winding down their businesses due to taxes, people should be given business, the government closed utility companies and made people unemployed, people are dying due to poverty in the country, prices of tomatoes and vegetables are skyrocketing due to floods, the government must solve such problems and care about the poor, big companies are closing down businesses and going out of business.

MNA Muslim League-N Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said It has been said in the Doha talks that Afghanistan’s territory will not be used against us, the country’s situation has improved, people in the UAE are begging for charity out of hunger, did everyone get food during the PTI era? PTI era was very bad, PTI people are not digesting the country’s progress, PTI committed many atrocities on people during its tenure, there was a lot of destruction in the country during the PTI era, he appointed corrupt people during his tenure, the government has put Punjab on the path of development, we have not sold any tenders, during the PTI era, DCs were employed on money, they are being tortured because of the country’s development, people from abroad are coming to Pakistan to do business, the institutions that were in loss were our own mistakes, all provinces must work together to end inflation, the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not good.