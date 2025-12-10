PPP and government united for democracy: Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, We have to learn from our mistakes and move forward: Senator Humayun Mohmand, PPP has made great sacrifices for democracy: Abdul Qadir Mandokhail

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, It is good to have dialogues between political parties, government will use every weapon to break the founding PTI, they only make claims, but now is the time for practical work, Pakistan has achieved great success thanks to Field Marshal, Pakistan’s diplomacy is going very successfully, all credit for this goes to Field Marshal, the economic situation in Pakistan is very bad, PTI founder is very ill, there is a need for expediency in the country.



Parliamentary Secretary Commerce Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said Allah Almighty has given Pakistan a great success, armed forces have inflicted the worst defeat on India, Pakistan’s voice is now being heard all over the world, we are working hard economically, things will improve soon, Maryam Nawaz has put Punjab on the path of development, people are happy with the development works being done in Punjab, PTI people make baseless allegations, PTI people have nothing to do with the country’s development, the 2018 elections are before us all, PTI caused incidents like May 9, PTI wrote letters to IMF, PTI is not digesting the country’s progress, PTI is an anarchic party, PTI members always have to wash their tears, PTI people prevented overseas people from sending money to Pakistan, we cut expenses as much as we could, textiles have started to improve, IT support has also improved, we are further improving the country’s economy, business people are coming to the country, PTI founder’s sister says she is healthy, we won the war against India under the leadership of Field Marshal, PTI is criticizing institutions, Ayaz Sadiq has repeatedly invited him for talks, PTI members keep on using abusive language, PTI is not ready to talk to anyone, PTI people talk about one thing inside and say something else outside, they are now suffering for what the PTI people did, PPP and government united for democracy.

Senator Tehreek-e-Insaf Dr. Muhammad Humayun Mohmand said there is no such thing as democracy in the country, the country is not being run by the government, Justice and fairness are not being achieved in the country, the country’s textile industry is heading towards destruction, there is no business in the country, the situation of cotton is getting worse day by day, big companies are leaving Pakistan, Pakistan is sinking into debt day by day, business people are not coming to the country, no one is happy with the situation in Pakistan today, Poverty is increasing day by day in the country, elections have never been fair in the country, we have to learn from our mistakes and move forward, at that time, the founder of PTI had called Modi a disgrace in his tweet, there is a lot of corruption in Sindh, Sindh ranks first and Punjab second in bribery, everyone makes mistakes, but we have to move forward, we are going downhill in every way, the PPP and the government did not fulfill the promises they made to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the government is hiding its face from the truth, everyone must play their role to improve the country’s conditions.

PPP leader Abdul Qadir Mandokhail said PTI has tarnished the image of the Constitution, PTI founder tells them to release me from jail, Pakistan gave India the worst defeat, It is a great pleasure to be appointed as Field Marshal, PTI people lie in every era, they are now begging the government for a meeting, PTI people are busy digging trenches, PPP never believes in minus formula, we had asked the PTI people to come and sit with us, PTI members are not ready to talk to anyone, now it is not possible to talk to them at the government level, PTI has entered a dead end, they are changing the name of the airport, PTI staged a sit-in outside Adiala Jail at night too, governor’s rule is creating these conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, false cases were also registered against our leadership, I condemn whatever happened outside Adiala Jail, Faryal Talpur was thrown into jail, PPP has invited PTI for talks in every round, PPP has made great sacrifices for democracy, the founder is absolutely right, If the founder of PTI is sick, he should be treated.