Photo-sharing app Instagram has finally introduced a feature to arrange photos in a grid.

The long-awaited feature will now allow users to position posts in their profile grid in any position they like, regardless of when the post was shared.

According to technology company Meta, the feature has started rolling out to users around the world.

Meta said the company knows that users have been waiting for this feature for a long time, but the company wanted to introduce it properly.

Using this feature, if users have pinned a post, it will remain at the top of the profile and will appear dimmed in the reorder grid screen, meaning it cannot be moved from there.

Interestingly, the feature was first glimpsed in 2022 when Alessandro Pelosi, an early adopter of app features, discovered an option called Edit Grid within Instagram.

The feature was introduced almost a year after Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announced it.