The burden of internal and external debt on Pakistan has increased further and has increased by Rs 5,904 billion in the last one year.

According to Express News, the burden of debt has increased by Rs 5,904 billion in the last one year and the total volume of debt on Pakistan has increased to Rs 81,949 billion.

The report said that in the current financial year, Rs 8,054 billion in interest will also have to be paid on the debt.

The total debt of the federal government has reached Rs 82 trillion, shocking revelations in the audit report

Similarly, there has been an extraordinary increase of Rs 2,491 billion in short-term external debt.

On the other hand, the Auditor General of Pakistan has also raised questions about the mismanagement of loans and said in the report that an unrealistic budget of more than 8.3 trillion rupees was made to repay the original amount of loans, which resulted in unnecessary additional expenses.