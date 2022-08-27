ISLAMABAD: Following a significant flood that destroyed the Munda Headworks bridge, authorities in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday night issued an evacuation order for the Nowshera and Charsadda districts.

More than 30 million people in Pakistan have been devastated by the massive floods, particularly in the provinces of southern Sindh and southwest Balochistan. Since Friday, the picturesque Swat district and other areas of the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province have also suffered serious destruction.

One of the primary barrages used to regulate the Swat River’s water flow was the Mohmand Dam’s Munda Headworks, which was situated in Charsadda.After torrential rain battered most of the nation on Friday, flash flooding strikes Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s Charsadda District in the north. In order to help it deal with the monsoon floods that has afflicted more than 30 million people, the government has previously declared a state of emergency.The above content was not produced by the Barron’s news department.

“Munda Headworks, which is close to the Charsadda district, malfunctioned about 11 p.m. on Friday because of floodwater. Therefore, Charsadda, Nowshera, and the adjacent areas are at risk of flooding, according to a tweet from the KP disaster management administration on Saturday.

“Leave your homes and go to the government-established camps to save the lives of your loved ones.”

The National Disaster Management Authority reports that the total number of people killed nationwide as a result of rain and flooding is now 982. (NDMA). Millions of people all throughout the country have been impacted by floods.

The Kabul River’s water level was rising, measured at 263,000 cusecs at 6am on Saturday, according to the Nowshera district administration, and was predicted to peak at 400,000 cusecs in the next hours.On Twitter, Nowshera Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen urged residents to migrate to safer areas right once and to alert their loved ones and neighbours.