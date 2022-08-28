Kohistan Tehsil in KP was in disarray on Sunday as officials were pleading for assistance in rescuing those stranded in places that were “totally shut off” as a result of the devastating floods that have destroyed infrastructure and lives all over the nation.

A big bridge was destroyed overnight and certain districts were shut off from road access due to the Kabul River swelling caused by massive flash floods that hit the province the day before, forcing some 350,000 residents to flee from Charsadda and Nowshera.The National Disaster Management Authority reported that 119 people had died on the previous day, bringing the total number of deaths caused by the monsoon rains to 1,033 since mid-June.

Kandia has been “totally cut-off” from the rest of Kohistan’s regions, according to Anwar Ul Haq, the head of the Kandia tehsil in Upper Kohistan. There are also no mobile phone signals in the area.

Locals told him that an estimated 2,000 homes had been lost in the floodwaters, and they continued on foot across dangerous terrain, some traveling for two days.

As the number of cases of diarrhea have increased, Haq stated that there is a dire need for food and medicine in Kandia.In the meantime, four sorties were flown by helicopters from the Pakistani Army to rescue those who were trapped.

110 stranded individuals have reportedly been transported from Khawazakhela to Kanju Cantonment in Swat, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement from ISPR, “These stranded folks are being supplied meals and required medical care.”

As soon as the weather permits, army helicopters specially flown from Kamju cantonment Swat will extract stranded individuals who have been struck on a mountaintop in KumratAfter several hours, ISPR reported that the first group of Pakistani Army personnel had arrived at the Khana Bodosh location where these family had been attacked. “The pursuing army troops have passed through Barikot. Helicopters from the Pakistani army’s aviation branch have taken off and are en route to the area, the statement continued.

Additionally, ISPR provided contact information for a Flood Relief Control Center set up by the Dir Scouts.