ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has got a big success against India on the international front.

Regarding the Indus Basin Agreement, the International Forum (PCA) rejected Indian objections to the request made by Pakistan.

It should be noted that Pakistan had filed its complaint at the international forum for the violation of the Indus Basin Agreement, on which India had objected to the International Court of Justice being the competent forum in this regard by adopting traditional tactics. Forum (PCA) has rejected Indian objections.

The international forum PCA has declared Pakistan’s request regarding the Indus Basin Agreement as admissible, in which Pakistan maintains that India is constructing the Kishanganga and Ratle dams in violation of the Indus Basin Agreement. Is. In 1960, an agreement was signed between Pakistan and India on the distribution of water between the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab.

The PCA had reserved its decision on May 13 regarding Indian objections to Pakistan’s request.