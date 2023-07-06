After Twitter prevented non-logged-in users from viewing tweets for many days, the company discreetly reversed course. Individual tweets can be viewed by users even when they are not logged into their Twitter accounts.

Elon Musk described the tweet choice as a “temporary emergency measure.” He stated that “we were getting data stolen so much” that “regular users” were experiencing degraded service.

Twitter gave a similar justification for limiting the number of tweets users can access in a day, stating that it was done in order to “detect and eliminate bots and other bad actors that are harming the platform.”

While Twitter hasn’t made any comments about the appeal of their decision, Threads, Meta’s Twitter competitor, has discreetly permitted tweet viewing for users who aren’t logged in.