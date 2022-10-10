Up to 2,000 girls and boys skipped class in protest after a school bus attack in Pakistan left the driver shot dead and a pupil gravely injured, according to the police.

The proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who shot Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on a school bus in the same city ten years prior, once controlled the Swat Valley, where the attack took place.

TTP has made a comeback in the area, with an increase in strikes in recent weeks.

Police spokesman Ali Badshah “the attacker fled the scene and a search operation has been begun.” He said that the injured youngster was between the ages of 10 and 11.Locals in the city of Mingora, where the attack occurred, suspect the TTP, although they have refuted accusations that they were behind Monday’s shooting.

On Monday, protesters from private schools all throughout the Swat Valley demanded peace.

“People are protesting because they are furious. All the private school students showed up to demonstrate, “Private school principal Ahmad Shah confirmed on Tuesday’s classes will not be held.

A day after the 10-year anniversary of the TTP shooting of Yousafzai when she was a schoolgirl, there was an attack on Monday.

After escaping the attempted murder, Yousafzai went on to champion worldwide education and earn the Nobel Peace Prize.Over the past year, there have been a number of on-off ceasefires between the Pakistani government and TTP.

Two girls and a boy were injured in a cross-firing incident on Monday in a nearby town to Mingora, which authorities said was the product of a “personal vengeance.”