SYDNEY: Fans are excitedly anticipating seeing their favourite cricket players in action as anticipation builds for the biggest super tournament, which is set to begin next week.

Let’s take a look at the previous T20 World Cup champions before the competition, which will occur in Australia from October 16 to November 13 of 2022:

Australia in 2021; the West Indies in 2016; Sri Lanka in 2014; and the West Indies in 2010; England in 2009; Pakistan in 2007