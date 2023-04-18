KARACHI: In the early hours of Tuesday, the interbank market saw a rise in the Pakistani rupee’s value relative to the US dollar, increasing by about 0.34 percent.

The local currency was trading at 283.75, up Rs0.96 during the session.

PKR stopped winning on Monday and lost Rs0.31, or 0.11 percent, versus the dollar, closing at 284.71.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout funds, which have been stagnant since last year, are the focus of attention. While Saudi Arabia and the UAE have now offered assurances for more funds, a condition IMF had put out before staff level agreement, Pakistan has already implemented a number of economic measures to appease lenders.