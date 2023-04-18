Long before she became internationally recognised as the “Pawhri Ho Rahi Hai” girl, Dananeer Mobeen had the ability to enchant anyone. The internet discovered a new star as soon as the sarcastic tidbit went viral, and she is already on her way to snagging big roles with A-list stars.

The rising Pakistani actress is set to star alongside Khushhal Khan in a drama series.

Mobeen is getting praise from everyone for announcing the project on her social media account and presenting a carousel of still images and the teaser. Beginning on April 28th, Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri will begin airing on television.

The actress wrote on Instagram, “Zubia and Saim! I can’t wait for my lovely friends and followers to join me on the #MGM journey. What a lovely ride and emotional rollercoaster it has been.

“Hoping to make all of you fall in love, with love,” Mobeen continued. On HUM TV starting at 8:00 pm, on April 28, “coming to your screens.”